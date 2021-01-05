Army holds large-scale drone exercise 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army on Tuesday launched a large-scale maneuver involving hundreds of combat drones used by the Army’s ground, navy and air defense forces.

The exercise, which lasts until Wednesday, is taking place in the northern province of Semnan.

Rear-Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, the Army deputy commander for operations, said Iran today is one of the world’s most powerful countries in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“During the Army’s large-scale exercise, different types of drone systems in the Army’s ground, air defense, air, and navy forces will perform defined missions in real combat conditions,” Mousavi stated, according to Press TV.

The commander said that the operational part of the military exercise will feature the widespread use of kamikaze drones as well as the aerial interception and destruction of targets by air-to-air missiles, along with the destruction of ground targets with bombs and precision-guided missiles.

Navy drones, he noted, would practice flying from vessels in the southern waters of the country, while long-range kamikaze drones would drill precision strikes on vital targets in the depth of the enemy territory.

The drone units would also monitor land, air, and sea borders, Mousavi said, adding that an exhibition would be held on the sidelines of the drill showcasing the Army’s new successes in the drone technology.

Separately on Tuesday, Deputy Army Chief Mohammad Hossein Dadras said the main message of the exercise is the establishment of peace and security in the region without the presence of extra-regional countries.

“The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran regularly upgrades its equipment and holds specialized exercises and combat training in accordance with the threats posed by extra-regional countries and enemies,” Brigadier General Daras stated.

“Despite the cruel sanctions of the sworn enemies of the Islamic establishment, the capabilities and perseverance of Iran's youth have led us to reach a stage of self-sufficiency in the field of production of new equipment that can compete with those of the developed countries.”

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

Iran produces a wide variety of advanced weapons systems and equipment based on its own technological capabilities.

According to Tasnim, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Army Commander Rahim Mousavi inspected the site of the drone maneuvers. The two top generals saw an honor guard as well.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Bagheri said, “If the enemy does the slightest error, it will get a tough response.”

The military chief was openly referring to the deployment of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine USS Georgia, and B-52s in the Persian Gulf in a show of force to Iran.



PA/PA