Zarif: I follow Leader’s guidelines on JCPOA

TEHRAN - Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, said on Tuesday that he follows the guidelines set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution toward the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

Citing the Leader, Zarif said Iran is in no hurry to see the United States returns to the JCPOA, noting that Ayatollah Khamenei is of the opinion that nothing new has happened to the agreement.

Zarif made the remarks during a parliamentary session when he was explaining the course of affairs related to the JCPOA.

A recently approved bill by the parliament with regard to the JCPOA intends to consolidate the deal and not to “bury” it, he pointed out.

He referred to the recent remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said if the United States adheres to its commitments and lifts the sanctions on Iran, it can rejoin the JCPOA as a member of G5+1.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chief diplomat said the actions of the Trump administration failed to affect the will of the Iranian nation.

The minister also asserted that if anyone wants to attack Iran, they need to learn lessons from the past experiences.

EE/PA