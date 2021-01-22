Rainfall drops sharply in 4 months on year

TEHRAN – Precipitation in Iran amounted to 65.8 millimeters from the beginning of the current water year (September 22, 2020) until January 19, which demonstrates a 44 percent decline compared to the same period last [Iranian calendar] year.

The amount of rainfall recorded in the country over the past four months is also 25 percent lower than the long-term average, with over 20 provinces from 31 provinces of the country facing a lack of rainfall.

According to the National Drought Monitoring Center of the Meteorological Organization, over the aforementioned period, provinces of Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Sistan-Baluchestan were short of rain by 30, 34, 43, 48, 85, 85 percent compared to the long-term mean, respectively.

On the other hand, six provinces of Ardebil, Alborz, Tehran, Qom, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, and Yazd has met normal or slightly above normal levels of rainfall.

Although the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran have received the most rainfall since the beginning of the current crop year, both are short of rain in comparison to the long-run.

The National Drought Monitoring Center predicts that low rainfall in Iran will continue until February 18, when precipitation systems enter the country from the south and southwest.

FB/MG