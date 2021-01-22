What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Saless Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Adel Yunesi, Mehdi Mirbaqeri, Zahra Nemati, Iman Sadeqi, Afshin Kusha, Maryam Ashkanian and Farshad Alekhamis.

The exhibition entitled “Cocamashadi 2” will run until February 9 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Print

* Artibition Gallery is showcasing an exhibition of prints by Pari Hani.

The exhibit runs until January 31 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Painting

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Hanieh Dezfuli, Maryam Borbor, Farzaneh Shariat, Fatemeh Mosleh, Niusha Jalilvand, and Roya Shirzadlu, are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 27 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Bahram Ghonchepur is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 8 at the gallery located at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Ali Qaemi is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition named “Floating” at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 12 at the gallery that can be found at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Atefeh Ebrahimi is currently underway at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Experience” will run until January 27 at the gallery that can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by Jalal Shabahngi is underway at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit named “Where Have I Stood” will run until February 2 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Zarna Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Fatemeh Gholami.

The exhibit named “Happening” will continue until January 26 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Paintings by Fatemeh Ebrahimi are currently on display in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Once the Drapes Fall…” will run until February 1 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nafiseh Sediqi is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Nature” will run until February 19 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Iman Sadeqi is currently underway at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 31 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.

MMS