“Art” embellishes Mehregan Theater, “The Caretaker” to be housed at Malek in Tehran  

TEHRAN – French writer Yasmina Reza’s “Art” is currently on stage at Mehregan Theater and British writer Harold Pinter’s play “The Caretaker” will go on stage at Malek Theater as the Tehran theaters reopened last week after a long shutdown over the outbreak of COVID-19.

Starring Seyyed Erfan Athari, Jalal Ahmadpur and Danial Karimi, “Art” is being directed by Ahmadpur based on a Persian translation of the play by Alireza Kushk-Jalali.

The Tony Award-winning play “Art” premiered in 1994 at Comédie des Champs-Élysées in Paris. The play subsequently ran in London in 1996 and on Broadway in 1998.

Set in Paris, the story of the play revolves around three friends named Serge, Marc and Yvan, who find their previously solid 15-year friendship on shaky ground when Serge buys an expensive painting. The canvas is white, with several fine white lines.

It focuses on the meaning of art and friendship, to both the man who bought the painting and the two friends who come to see it.

Mahdis Zarenejad also plans to stage “The Caretaker” at Malek Theater this Wednesday.

Reza Dadui has translated the play into Persian and Ali Baqeri, Mehdi Kushki and Majid Noruzi are the members of the cast.

“The Caretaker” is a play in three acts. Although it was the sixth of his major works for stage and television, this psychological study of the confluence of power, allegiance, innocence and corruption among two brothers and a tramp became Pinter’s first significant commercial success.

It premiered at the Arts Theatre Club in London’s West End in April 1960 and transferred to the Duchess Theatre the following month where it ran for 444 performances before departing London for Broadway.

In 1963, a film version of the play based on Pinter’s unpublished screenplay was directed by Clive Donner. The movie starred Alan Bates as Mick and Donald Pleasence as Davies in their original stage roles, while Robert Shaw replaced Peter Woodthorpe as Aston.

First published by both Encore Publishing and Eyre Methuen in 1960, “The Caretaker” remains one of Pinter’s most celebrated and oft-performed plays.

Photo: A combination photo shows posters for the plays “The Caretaker” and “Art”.

