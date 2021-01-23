NPC establishes office for developing knowledge-based businesses

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi has announced the establishment of an office of development of knowledge-based businesses in the petrochemical industry.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of a visit to the 25th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show) on Saturday, Mohammadi said: “The connection with the country’s knowledge-based companies will be strengthened [through this office] in order to further develop the petrochemical industry.”

Underlining the valuable capabilities of knowledge-based companies and startups the official added: "Unfortunately, in the past these companies have not been able to connect with the industry, and a proper channel was not provided for them to be in touch with the industry and to offer their capabilities."

Mohammadi stated that the purpose of establishing the mentioned office is to create a platform for the communication between knowledge-based firms and the country’s petrochemical companies through NPC, adding: "Fortunately, this goal is currently being achieved and strengthened."

Noting that knowledge-based companies and startups are not financially strong entities, the NPC head continued: “The oil industry has been supporting such companies through setting up an oil and gas technology and innovation park in Rey city (near Tehran) and the Iranian Oil Industry Ventures (IOIV).”

He stressed that the presence of knowledge-based companies in the implementation of petrochemical projects will be very effective, saying: The National Petrochemical Company is strengthening cooperation with these companies to increase their role in the development of petrochemical projects.

He mentioned the signing of research-based deals with four of the country’s major universities three years ago and said: "These contracts were also signed in order to develop the technical aspects of the petrochemical operations.”

During his visit to the Oil Show, Mohammadi visited the booths of knowledge-based companies, startups, and domestic manufacturers exhibiting in this year’s event.

EF/MA