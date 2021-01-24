Tehran Intl. Sculpture Symposium set for February 19

TEHRAN – The 10th edition of the Tehran International Sculpture Symposium will open on February 19 with sculptors competing in national, international and student sections.

“Ten sculptures have been selected out of 165 submissions, while 8 sculptures will be competing in the student section, and three by sculptors from Italy, Greece and Turkey will be competing in the international section,” executive director of the symposium Majid Haqiqi said in a press release published on Sunday.

Haqiqi said that the international section was warmly received by the sculptors and 224 submissions by 124 sculptors from 38 countries were received by the secretariat. However, due to the coronavirus restrictions the organizers decided to select only a few sculptors.

“We hope there will be better conditions next month so that foreign sculptors can attend the symposium,” he added.

Several sculptors have also been selected as reserves in each section.

The 10th edition will be running in the Taraz Cultural Center from February 19 to March 12.

The previous edition of the symposium opened with five Iranian and 10 foreign sculptors in the Abbasabad district in November 2019.

Laura Marcos from Argentina, Olga Nechay from Belarus, Arijel Strukelj from Slovenia, Georgi Minchev from Bulgaria, Jiang Chu from China and Sangam Vankhade from India were among the participating sculptors at the symposium.

Also included were Ulises Jiménez Obregon from Costa Rica, Victor Arturo Guadalupe Tineo from Peru, Yeh Chuan Hsien from Taiwan and Alex Labejof from France.

The Iranian sculptors were Hedayat Sahrai, Hossein Molai Fumani, Mohammad-Mehdi Ashuri, Reza Qarebaghi and Mehdi Seifi.

Photo: A poster for the 10th edition of the Tehran International Sculpture Symposium.

