Big Sky documentary festival picks three Iranian films 

TEHRAN – Three movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which will take place from February 19 to 28 in Missoula, in the northwestern U.S. state of Montana.

The films are “A Horse Has More Blood Than a Human” by Abolfazl Taluni, “Khoniyar’s Children” by Arman Qolipur Dashtaki and “Holy Bread” by Rahim Zabihi.

“A Horse Has More Blood Than a Human”, which is a co-production between Iran and the UK, is about an older couple who leave Tehran to return to their idyllic home town on the Turkish border, but their dreams of a quiet retirement are shattered by the realization that their town has become a smuggling gateway into Europe, and everyone they know is involved.

Iranian cinematographer Mehdi Azadi won a Golden Frog from the 28th Energa Camerimage International Film Festival in Poland for his collaboration in the short documentary.

“Khoniyar’s Children” produced by the Experimental and Documentary Film Center in a small village in Iran, where four siblings, all over 70 and never married, live together. The villagers shun them, as they believe they are doomed, damned or both, leaving the brothers and sisters to live out their lives in solitude.

In his last film, late filmmaker Zabihi followed the Kurdish Kulbars for nine years to document their lives.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is organized every year by the Big Sky Film Institute to support the people who create documentary films, vibrant events, and expand knowledge and conversation around issues that matter.

Photo: “Khoniyar’s Children” by Arman Qolipur Dashtaki.

MMS/YAW

