ICCIMA hosts private sector’s meeting with Majlis speaker

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s board members gathered on Sunday in a meeting with parliament (Majlis) Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, to discuss the issues and problems that the private sector is currently facing.

Chaired by the ICCIMA Head Gholm-Hassein Shafeie, the 11th board meeting of the ICCIMA was also attended by the heads of the chamber’s committees, ICCIMA portal reported.

Speaking in this meeting, Shafeie underlined some of the problems that the country’s private sector is currently struggling with and said that the private sector has been left out in several economic fields due to unfair competition in many areas and the country’s business environment is not providing an equal platform for their activities.

The official said the solution to the country's economic problems is highly dependent on the implementation of resistance economy policies, as stated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Shafeie further criticized the parliament’s performance regarding its programs for improving the country’s business environment, saying: “Since starting its activity, the 11th Majlis has always considered issues such as improving the business environment and promoting economic indicators as its main programs, but the implementation of such programs requires tools and mechanisms, the most important of which is to adopt strict regulations and supervise their execution.”

He pointed to the continuous changes in tax and tariff regulations as a major source of problems for the country’s businessmen and called on the parliament not to change the country's long-term regulations regarding tax and tariffs, and major economic factors.

“Listen to the demands and suggestions of the private sector,” Shafeie demanded.

The way to save the country's economy passes through production, he stressed, adding: “The way to save the production and exports is to strengthen and support the real and committed private sector.”

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholm-Hassein Shafeie (1st L) and Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf (1st R) in a ICCIMA board meeting on Sunday.