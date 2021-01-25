Rouhani says U.S. suffered defeat in economic war on Iran

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the Iranian nation has won the economic war waged by the U.S., stressing that a bright future is awaiting Iranians.

The Iranian people succeeded to foil the plots of the architects of the economic war, promising a brighter economic future for the people, Rouhani added.

“The goal of the architects of the economic war was to unsettle the Iranian economy, but I assure people that a brighter future awaits our economy,” he noted.

The president added, “The angry enemies are trying to stop or slow down the positive trend with broad propaganda and psychological warfare.”

In relevant remarks in late December, Rouhani said that the U.S. economic war against his nation is nearing an end, but meantime stressed that the Iranian nation is ready for decades of resistance.

"The projects that are being inaugurated today prove the national power of the country that is emerging, and we are witnessing that the whole country has turned into a huge workshop of self-confidence under the economic sanctions," the president said while inaugurating three major petrochemical projects via a video conference.

He also said, "If this war lasts for 30 years, our people will still stand, although I believe that this war is reaching its end and the one who ignited the war is in the last weeks of his political life."

Rouhani was openly referring to the departure of Donald Trump from the White House who lost the November 3 presidential elections.

Rouhani called U.S. economic pressure against Iran an economic war. When the U.S. refused to relax illegal sanctions against Iran during the Coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Zarif said sanctions have reached to “economic terrorism”.

"The Iranian nation will live forever and be proud as it has been proud throughout history," Rouhani underlined, according to Fars.

"The enemy intended to reduce our foreign exchange earnings by limiting the oil sector," Rouhani said in reference to a total ban on Iran’s oil export by the Trump administration.

"As the Leader said, the first thing to do in sanctions is for us to eliminate their effect, and the second thing is to lift the sanctions," he added at the time.

Calling the sanctions a joint product of Zionism, their regional allies, and Americans, he said, "We should defuse the conspiracy of the enemies and we should not let their cruel plan against our nation continue."

He vowed the government's continued effort to improve the living conditions of the Iranian people in the near future.

EE/PA

