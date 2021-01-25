Five tourism projects to come on stream in Bushehr

TEHRAN – A total of five tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated in southwestern Bushehr province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Two hotels, a tourist complex, an eco-lodge unit, and a traditional restaurant will come on stream by the end of the current Iranian month of Bahman (February 18), Sakineh Salari said on Monday.

A budget of 2.1 trillion rials ($50.5 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the projects, which will generate over 127 job opportunities for the locals, she noted.

She also noted that as the province enjoys several natural and historical attractions, establishing such centers and providing needed services will attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the region.

Last April, the provincial tourism chief Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh announced that the tourism sector of the province is ready to jumpstart after the coronavirus crisis ends.

He also stressed that the province needs innovative plans and programs to attract more tourists and travelers to its tourist attractions and historical sites.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.



