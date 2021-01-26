Mental health photography contest centers on COVID-19

TEHRAN – COVID-19 has become the central theme of the 6th Mental Health International Exhibition of Photography as the disease has turned into the world’s major issue over the past year.

Nearly 30,000 photos from about 4,000 photographers have been submitted to the exhibition, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

“58 percent of the photographers are from other countries, and this fact shows that the exhibition has been recognized by photographers the world over and has attracted a significant audience,” Mohammadreza Saini, the president of the exhibition, said in a press release.

“The exhibition intends to help raise public awareness of mental health, thereby improving health indicators,” he added.

Cash prizes totally worth 9,000 euros will be awarded during this year’s exhibition, which also received photos in the categories of open and mental health.

The event is organized by the Zanjan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services in collaboration with the Focus Photo Club, Iran’s branch of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).

FIAP president Riccardo Busi, and his assistant, Freddy Van Gilbergen, were among the jury members of the 5th Mental Health International Exhibition of Photography, which took place at the Zanjan Match Factory Museum from April 3 to 10.

In the mental health section, Iranian photographer Zohreh Lak received the FIAP Gold Medal for her single photo, “Veil”, while Pushpendu Paul from India won the FIAP Silver Medal for his photo, “In My Dreams”.

Iranian photographers Amir Purmand and Javad Rezai and Korean photographer Shin Woo Ryu received the FIAP Ribbons in this section.

In the open section, Nese Ari from Turkey won the FIAP Gold Medal for “Happiness”, while Peter Gennard from England and Mehran Cheraghchi from Iran received the Exhibition Trophies for their photos, “The Boyfriend” and “Urmia Lake” respectively.

FIAP Ribbons were awarded to Nadiezda Anzhelina from Ukraine, Livinus Bleyen from Belgium and Kumral Kepkep from Turkey in this section.

Photo: A poster for the 6th Mental Health International Exhibition of Photography.

MMS/YAW

