Italian embassy hosts review session of book on Tehran architecture

TEHRAN – Iranian architect and author Amir-Reza Farahbod on Monday gave a presentation on his new book “My Tehran” during a ceremony held at the Italian ambassador’s residence in the Iranian capital.

Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone, and Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani were amongst attendees to the event, the embassy announced.

In his opening remarks, the envoy described the occasion as a unique opportunity to highlight the extraordinary significance of Tehran’s architectural and cultural heritage that covers centuries of Iranian history.

Furthermore, the ambassador mentioned Italy’s many contributions to Iran’s architectural and cultural heritage, as shown by the feature of the Italian residence as one of the key highlights of the book.

Hashemi Rafsanjani praised the efforts by Dr. Farahbod and stressed the importance of the ties between Italy and Iran which he characterized as historical and extremely deep.

‘My Tehran” is a unique compelling introduction of 340 cultural and historical buildings of Tehran registered in Iran’s national heritage list and the UNESCO World Heritage list (Golestan Palace).

For the first time, all Tehran monuments are organically described in Fahrabod’s volume and classified according to their location.

“My Tehran” vividly connects the history of the buildings to their dwellers, architects, builders, and historical events throughout centuries starting from the Safavid era up to the present time.

The author is an architect and researcher in the field of cultural heritage. Author of “Peace Street” published in 2018 by Tehran’s Urban Planning and Development Center and longtime Tehran Municipality’s advisor, Dr. Farahbod has developed the book over eight years of work with the contribution of Tehran municipality, and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and handicrafts, as well as many Iranian prominent experts, photographers and students at the University of Tehran.

AFM/