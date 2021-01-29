‘Do not rush for annihilation,” Iranian general warns Israel

TEHRAN – Two Iranian generals has responded to war rhetoric by Israeli officials who have threated military attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites as Biden took office in January 20, 2021.

Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and former defense minister, on Thursday downplayed Israeli threats against Iran, saying Israel does not dare to fire even a single bullet at Iran.

“They do not even dare to fire a bullet at dear Iran,” General Dehqan tweeted.

Emphasizing that Iran’s doctrine is defensive, yet he said Iran’s strategy is “based on severe punishment for the aggressors.”

According to Fars, he also warned Israelis, “Do not rush for annihilation.”

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, also shrugged off the Israeli military officials' threats against Iran, saying, “The threats of the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army have psychological warfare aspects, and if they are true, they are really illusions.”

“They are not aware of the capabilities of the Islamic Republic. The capabilities have not been revealed yet and part of it was revealed in the recent exercises,” Shekarchi remarked.

Predicting a collapse of Israel in the near future, he said, “The Zionist regime should not think of anything other than its collapse and should not talk of its plans for future.”

Last week, Aviv Kochavi, the Israeli army chief of staff, said Israeli military was refreshing its operational plans against Iran and that any U.S. return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran would be “wrong.”

“In light of this fundamental analysis, I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare a number of operational plans, in addition to those already in place,” he noted. Nevertheless, he announced it is responsibility of “the political leadership to decide on implementation” of military plan.

