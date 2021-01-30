34 MPs present bill to support axis of resistance in face of Israeli threats

TEHRAN – Some 34 Iranian lawmakers have introduced a bill to establish a military alliance among the axis of resistance groups and countries to counter threats from the Israeli regime.

Abolfazl Abutorabi, a member of Iran’s parliament, announced that the proposal to set up “defense and security treaty of the resistance groups” has been submitted to the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

According to the proposed bill “if the Zionist regime attacks any of the resistance front’s countries or takes action against them, the other member states or liberation movements of the treaty will make every military, economic, and political effort to counter the threat.”

The bill states that the Supreme National Security Council will determine which groups will be considered as a liberation movement.

In remarks in May 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will “support and assist any nation or any group who opposes and fights the Zionist regime” of Israel.

“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty and understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories and will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied,” Leader of the Islamic Revolution tweeted.

Members of the "Axis of Resistance" are said to include Iran, Syria, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Houthi-led government of Yemen, Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

EE/PA