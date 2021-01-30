Soleimani showed U.S. and Israel are sources of terrorism: Islamic Jihad official 

TEHRAN – A senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad says that General Qassem Soleimani succeeded to show the peoples of the region that America and Israel are sponsors of terrorism.

“The martyr Qassem Soleimani used to see the American and Zionist occupation as the source of terrorism and sponsorship of terrorism in the world,” Khalid al-Batsh tells the Tehran Times.

“He considered that the occupation of Palestine, the invasion of the Lebanese lands and the presence of American forces in Syria, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan are terrorism and occupation,” the Palestinian politician argues.

The following is the text of the interview:

Q: Why do we find a sharp difference between the scourge of "terrorism" between the Western world powers and the axis of resistance?

A: Undoubtedly, there is a big difference between the concept of the oppressed people of terrorism and the major powers' colonial concept of terrorism.

The Western powers, sponsored by the U.S. administration and Israel, see every person resisting their project as a terrorist, and believe that everyone who opposes the Zionist project and seeks to liberate its people from the occupation of Israel is a terrorist.

From here any entity or any person who is hostile to America and confronts its ambitions and Israeli expansionist policies is considered a “terrorist.”

The inclusion of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps on the American terrorism list is also an attempt to intimidate Iranians and to discourage them from resisting the Zionist regime and also to scare the supporters and allies of Iran in the region.

However, Iran’s allies, whether the resistance forces, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Islamic Jihad movement know very well that the American enemy is trying to undermine their position in the region, and they see themselves in a state of clash with the American-led coalition. America’s policies are hostile to the Islamic nations but they are ready to pay the price.

I believe that the side who assassinated martyr Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and also Palestinian leaders in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, was the Zionist regime.

This is an open battle with Israel. They consider us terrorists because we are fighting for the sake of truth and revolution, and we consider them occupiers of our land. We must fight them, and our relationship with them will remain in this way because we will not accept coexistence with an occupier.

Q: How do you evaluate Iran's policies represented by General Soleimani to find a common ground between the regional countries and peoples to fight all types of terrorism?

A: Qassem Soleimani represents the successes of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian approach in fighting terrorism.

It is a source of pride for Iranians that General Qassem Soleimani formed the first nucleus of what today we described as the “axis of resistance” under the supervision of the Islamic Republic.

Today the American administration and the Zionist enemy, when talking about an enemy in the region, they mean the axis of resistance. Martyr Qassem Soleimani engineered this axis by his continuous and tireless efforts, which led to establishing the first structure of the resistance in the region.

He did it in close collaboration with his brothers in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen, and became a symbol of resisting the Zionist regime and American projects. Hence, his martyrdom was aimed at sending a message to Iran and a blow to the axis of resistance.

Martyr Qassem Soleimani used to see the American and Zionist occupation as the source of terrorism and sponsorship of terrorism in the world, and he considered that the occupation of Palestine, the invasion of Lebanese lands, and the presence of the American forces in Syria, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan are terrorism and occupation.

Therefore, terrorism and occupation are one phenomenon, and both of them mean the suppression of peoples and the abolition of their rights, control of their wealth and capabilities; and Qassem Soleimani was a symbol of resistance to terrorism and occupation, which is the trademark of the American administration and Zionism and their allies in the region and the region.

Q: Do you think that the martyrdom of great commanders such as General Soleimani will impede combat against terrorism and occupation?

A: The targeting of great commanders like martyr Qassem Soleimani and the leaders of the Palestinian and Islamic resistance is a dangerous development.

But this targeting was the first evidence that these leaders have gained their goals and were successful to stand in the face of the American-Zionist project.

The most important thing that these leaders have accomplished is the unity of the Arab-Islamic narrative and the unity of the oppressed peoples’ narrative when they confront the Zionist enemy on the land of Palestine or when they resist the American policies in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the (Persian) Gulf.

Now we realize that martyr Qassem Soleimani was targeted after the liberation of Bukamal in Syria. Soleimani was placed on the target list and became a red line after his historic achievement to retake Bukamal from America’s allies.

Q: What is the main link between terrorism and occupation?

A: Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, this revolution has been confronted and besieged by the axis of terrorism led by the U.S. and with its Arab allies, to deprive the Iranian people of their legitimate rights.

Therefore, the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Iranian people and all lovers of freedom and justice were victims of American terrorism.

Iran, after its revolution, and when it became a reliable power in the region, started to play its natural role in fighting terrorism; terrorism which was being sponsored by Israel and America. Then, Iran started to support the Islamic resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine to confront the Zionist enemy and confront the American projects in the (Persian) Gulf, in order to protect itself and its people and also protect the Palestinian and Lebanese people and the rest of the nations that are exposed to invasion and aggression.

What the Islamic Republic has done in the recent period in the fight against Israeli-American terrorism is a great and appreciated effort. I think that Iran’s efforts have tangible results, and no one in the world can ignore the Iranian role in resisting the American expansionist policies in the region.

I believe that the Islamic Republic today has proved that it was successful in securing its interests and what it needs to defend. Consequently, the West is striving hard to put pressure on the Islamic Republic and direct blows to it, as happened with martyr scientist Dr. Fakhrizadeh when he was assassinated, using satellites.

So, Iran is under Western pressure because it hosts the bases of strength and renaissance and it is at the gates of possessing the advanced technology and knowledge that ultimately qualifies it in securing its defense needs.

Undoubtedly, when the Iranian development reaches its height, Iran will have a greater role in resisting terrorism and injustice in the region.

I believe that the peoples of the region place great hope on the role of Iran, not only the countries of West Asia but all the oppressed peoples in the region.

We wish Iran peace and stability to finish its tasks and projects. The West will not have mercy on Iran, and today they put pre-conditions on Iran to return to the nuclear deal while they are not adhering to the 2015 agreement.

They offer new conditions for returning to the nuclear deal. In any case, the leadership of the Islamic Republic is aware of the interests of the country. Iran represents hope for millions of the oppressed, free, and revolutionaries in the Islamic and Arab world.

Q: What is your comment on Arab coalitions to undermine Iran in the region?

A: Those who brought the West to the region and formed coalitions, fake alliances, and groups, are trying to establish an American-Arab-Israeli alliance in the region with the aim of suppressing the axis of resistance and also confronting and deal a blow to the Islamic Republic.

They want to undermine Iran’s peaceful nuclear project. All these regimes and entities have one aim: remaining on the thrones.

Their leaders follow American orders, but the peoples in the region do not accept that, and independent governments also reject it.

Therefore, the keyword here is resistance to Israel and its expansionist projects.

This is what martyr Qassem Soleimani realized, and he and his partners in this project and this axis worked to accomplish, and therefore if the goal of establishing the Zionist-Arab-American alliance is to protect Muslims and Sunnis, it must be said that it will not protect the peoples of the region, rather will accelerate their overthrow.

What we see today of the shameful normalization of ties with the Zionist regime by Arabs reveals the hidden plots.

They are betting on the wrong position in order to protect themselves. They are betting on the enemy to protect them, and this is a contradiction.

