Over $47m of development projects inaugurated at Mehrabad Airport

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated 12 development projects worth 2 trillion rials (about $47.6 million) at Mehrabad International Airport on Sunday, in a ceremony held on the occasion of Imam Khomeini’s arrival in Tehran in 1979.

As reported by IRNA, the inaugurated projects include the installation of a new switching system for the airport flight control tower and the proximity control unit, improvement of flight control tower and proximity control unit, renovation of the entrance of terminal one, installation of air bridges of terminals one and two, and the improvement of road services, ramp, and four airplane stands.

Implementing a pier project and installing new elevators and escalators in the airport, improvement and developing of the mechanical infrastructure of terminals one and two and the technical block building, improvement and equipping of technical block building facilities, improvement and equipping of the airport information center, the landscaping of the taxi station and the general administration area, improvement of Imam Ali prayer hall, the installation of a bird repellent system, the construction of the first airport food court in the country, as well as the reconstruction and improvement of the sanitary services of the terminals were also among the projects inaugurated by the minister.

EF/MA