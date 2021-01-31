Tourism projects worth $71.4m to be inaugurated in Bushehr

TEHRAN - A total of eight tourism-related projects, worth three trillion rials (about $71.4 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) are scheduled to come on stream in southwestern Bushehr province.

President Hassan Rouhani, and Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan are scheduled to inaugurate the projects via a video conference by the end of this week, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The projects will help create 275 job opportunities for the locals directly. Moreover, they will be adding 400 rooms and 1088 beds to the hospitality sector of the province, Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh said on Sunday.

Last April, the official announced that the tourism sector of the province is ready to jumpstart after the coronavirus crisis ends. He also stressed that the province needs innovative plans and programs to attract more tourists and travelers to its tourist attractions and historical sites.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/ AFM

