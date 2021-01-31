Universities of Tehran, Vienna to enhance co-op

TEHRAN – The University of Tehran and the University of Vienna have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand academic cooperation in the field of humanities over a three-year period, ISNA reported on Sunday.

In a virtual meeting with Heinz Werner Engl, Chancellor of the University of Vienna, and his counterpart Mahmoud Nili-Ahmadabadi emphasized the expansion of joint scientific cooperation.

As per the MOU, three joint German language classes will be held by the two universities in April and a three-year contract was signed to exchange professors and students.

Engl, for his part, praised the University of Tehran’s capabilities in various scientific fields, expressing readiness for further cooperation.

“We are interested in cooperation with the University of Tehran in the fields of biotechnology, earth sciences, engineering, economics, and philosophy in the doctoral degrees and exchange of professors and students.”

Nili-Ahmadabadi also welcomed the proposals made by the President of the University of Vienna regarding cooperation in the field of humanities and raised the issue of providing a joint doctoral degree between the two universities in the field of humanities.

He also emphasized the need to interact in the field of biotechnology in the fight against coronavirus and suggested holding an online workshop to exchange information between the two universities.

FB/MG