IIDCYA to introduce Islamic Revolution photographers to children 

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) plans to introduce five Iranian photographers famous for their photos of the early days of the Islamic Revolution to children.

Abbas Attar, Kaveh Golestan, Maryam Zandi, Bahman Jalali and Hossein Partovi are the photographers whose selection of photos will go on display on the Instagram page of the institute.

Attar was a member of Sipa Press, a French photo agency based in Paris, from 1971 to 1973. He also worked for Gamma, another French photo agency, from 1974 to 1980.

In 1981, Attar also collaborated with the Magnum Agency, an international photography cooperative owned by its photographer-members with offices in New York, Paris, London and Tokyo.

Attar lived in Paris and for years he was constantly traveling, documenting the political and social life of societies in conflict. One of his collections is dedicated to photos from the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979. He died in Paris in 2018.

Photojournalist Golestan was famous for his various photos on the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and working-class Iranian people.

As a freelance photographer, Golestan also documented scenes of Iraq’s chemical attack on the Kurdish town of Halabja in 1988.

Golestan was killed by a landmine in Iraq at the age of 51 while working for the BBC. He was 52.

Zandi’s series “The 1979 Islamic Revolution” is praiseworthy. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has purchased a collection of her photos.

The collection went on display during an exhibition at the museum in May 2018.

“The collection mostly reflects the happiness of people when the Shah left Iran,” Zandi had said in a statement.

The collection shows photos that depict the reactions of people to the pictures of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi during demonstrations against his regime, as well as photos portraying people on Enqelab Street near the University of Tehran, where major demonstrations took place.

The photo collection of Bahman Jalali (1945-2010) includes “war”, “Islamic Revolution”, “Bushehr” and “Daily Life”.

Jalali was posthumously honored by the Sprengel Museum in Hannover with the Stiftung Niedersachsen’s Spectrum International Award for Photography in 2011.

Veteran photographer Hossein Partovi, famous for his pictures taken during the first days of the Islamic Revolution, died in May 2014, after years of suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, (ALS).

Photo: A photo from Maryam Zandi’s series “The 1979 Islamic Revolution” shows demonstrators celebrating after the Shah left Iran on January 16, 1979.

