Tehran subway expands free COVID-19 testing program

TEHRAN – Five metro stations are offering coronavirus tests free of charge to the Tehrani citizens, Farnoush Nobakht, director of Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operations Company, said.

On January 9, free coronavirus tests started at two metro stations. Now, the service has been expanded to three other stations and will continue until February 11, he explained.

He went on to say that the service is done in collaboration with the University of Medical Sciences and Tehran Municipality with the aim of identifying patients and controlling the transmission chain, IRIB reported on Monday.

“The clients will receive the test result after 20 minutes, and if it confirms positive, the person’s information will be announced to the health department to undergo treatment measures,” he stated.

COVID-19 daily new cases and mortalities

In a press briefing on Monday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 6,597 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 1,424,596. She added that 1,216,305 patients have so far recovered, but 3,896 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, 79 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 58,038, she added.

So far, 9,340,259 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

Lari noted that currently, 18 cities are in medium-risk “orange” zones, and 124 in low-risk “yellow” zones.

