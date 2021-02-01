Asiavision honors IRIB for timely coverage of news on Gen. Soleimani assassination 

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has received the award for Outstanding Coverage of Breaking News for reporting of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination at the Asiavision Annual Awards.

Soleimani was assassinated on a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.



The Asiavision Annual Awards celebrating the best of Asiavision member contributions for 2019 and 2020 was streamed live last Wednesday.

Members were recognized in seven different categories, including two new awards – Climate Change and Pacific Reporting, along with the Coverage of the Year for COVID-19 reporting.

The award for the Outstanding Reporting of a News Story was shared by Hong Kong’s TVB for reporting on Legislative Council vandalism in July 2019 and Vietnam’s VTV for coverage of the Hanoi night hero in May 2020.

TVB also received the award for the Outstanding Visuals for a News Story for the reporting of the Polytechnic University clashes in November 2019.

The award for the Outstanding Reporting on Climate Change and Adaptation also went to VTV for covering news on shopping bags from waste in September 2019.

The SBC of Samoa was honored with the award for the Outstanding Reporting from the Pacific for its report on the deadly measles outbreak in November and December 2019.

Japan’s NHK received the award for the Outstanding Coverage of a News Event for the reporting of the Royal Enthronement in October 2019.

The CCTV of China won the award for the Coverage of the Year 2020 for COVID-19 reporting.

The Asiavision Annual Awards is organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), which is located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ABU has over 260 members in over 70 countries, including Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Egypt, Cambodia, Afghanistan and Turkey.

It is a member of the World Broadcasters’ Union and works closely with other regional broadcasting unions on matters of common concern such as reserving frequencies for broadcasters, harmonization of operating and technical broadcasting standards and systems, and finalizing the Broadcasting Treaty.

Photo: A poster for the Asiavision Annual Awards 2020.

MMS/YAW