Shahrdari Varamin crowned champions of Iran’s sitting volleyball league

TEHRAN – Shahrdari Varamin lifted the trophy of Iran Men's Sitting Volleyball League on Monday.

In the final round of the competition which was held with participation of four teams, Shahrdari Varamin lost to Mes Shahr Babak 3-2 in Tehran’s Niroo Havaei’s Hall but won the title.

Mes Shahr babak finished in second place and Zob Ahan came third.

Shahrdari Gonbad finished in fourth place.

The competition played in round-robin format.