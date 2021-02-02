Iranian Artists Forum to host Intl. Art Festival of Resistance

TEHRAN – The sixth International Art Festival of Resistance will open at the Iranian Artists Forum on February 8 with a top selection of artworks in the forms of poster, sculpture, typography, illustration, cartoon and caricature.

Works by artists from over 50 countries will go on view at the forum observing health protocols and social distancing, the organizers announced in a press release published on Tuesday.

Plans were for the festival to be held during November 2020, the director of the Public Relations Office of the festival, Mehdi Bakhshi, said.

“However, many people asked the organizer to postpone the festival due to the pandemic,” he added.

“Finally, the organizers decided to postpone the festival to February 2021 when some other festivals celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution,” he noted.

A selection of paintings submitted to the festival will be showcased at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

The director of the cartoon section of the festival, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, earlier said that the cartoon section of the festival focuses on themes of “We Defeat Coronavirus” and “The U.S. Decline”.

Alireza Zakeri, Majid Khosro-Anjam and Mohammad-Ali Rajabi are the jury members of the cartoon section.

The cartoons on the theme of “The U.S. Decline” are quite interesting, and the coronavirus, and the health workers have also been warmly welcomed by the cartoonists.

The Revayat Cultural Foundation is the organizer of the event that will be running until February 19.

Photo: This file photo taken on January 24, 2019 shows a man visiting an exhibition of photos during the Fifth Art Festival of Resistance at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran. (Mehr/Mohammad-Hossein Moheimani)

