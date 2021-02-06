Cemetery of martyrs of divine religions flowered

Concurrent with the arrival of the 42 anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the cemetery of Chaldeans in which the martyrs of divine religions are laid to rest were flowered. The flowering was done with observation of health protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, February 4. The soldiers buried in the cemetery were mostly martyred during Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the 1980s. It also includes those killed during the struggle against the despotic Pahlavi regime.



