Iraq seeking to act as mediator between Iran, U.S. and Saudi Arabia: analyst

TEHRAN - Hassan Hanizadeh, an expert on regional issues, says Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has offered that Baghdad can mediate among Iran, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with ILNA, Hanizadeh highlighted, “A possible U.S withdrawal from Iraq would increase the likelihood of security and military cooperation between Iran and Iraq.”

Concerning the revival of ISIS in Iraq, he noted, “According to the reports, 500 ISIS fighters come from Syria to Iraq during the Trump administration. Therefore, Iraq faces with a security challenge. The recent explosion in Baghdad indicates ISIS is going to make Iraq insecure.”

He stressed that many Iraqi political factions insist that the U.S. forces have to be expelled from Iraq, however, the U.S. has no intention to leave Iraq.

“Therefore, the U.S. is seeking to use ISIS to destabilize Iraq and consequently justify its military presence in the country.”

Pointing to the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani by American forces in January 2003, he said, “The assassination of General Soleimani created a security vacuum in Iraq and caused ISIS to use the environment in order to destabilize Iraq.”

Given policies of the new U.S. administration towards West Asia, he emphasized, “In comparison with Trump’s administration, Biden’s administration has taken a different approach towards West Asia and Iran. So, it seems that huge changes will happen in the region. Moreover, it is likely Iraq can play a key role to reduce the tensions between Iran and the U.S., and between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

EE/PA