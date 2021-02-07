Madrid university to host virtual conference of Khayyam millennium 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian and world scholars will attend the International Khayyam Millennium Conference, which will be organized online by the Khayyam Center for Iranian Studies at Nebrija University in the Spanis capital of Madrid on February 16.

The center opened at Nebrija University in 2018 in collaboration with Iran’s Allameh Tabatabai University.

The center, which has been named after the Persian poet Omar Khayyam, also offers courses on the Persian language.

Among the topics to be discussed at the conference are Khayyam’s popularity, his connection with Avicenna, the course of philosophical thoughts in the Rubaiyat of Khayyam, Khayyam studies in Turkey, Bangladeshis’ knowledge of Khayyam poetry and the problems of the translation of Rubaiyat of Khayyam in German.

Experts from China, Russia, Turkey, Spain, Iran, Turkey and Syria will attend the meeting.

Persian litterateur Bahaeddin Khorramshahi, Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries director Hassan Bolkhari, Professor Mumit Al Rashid of the University of Dhaka and romance philology professor José Manuel Megías of the Complutense University of Madrid are among the scholars who will speak at the meeting.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through English writer Edward Fitzgerald’s translation of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.

Photo: A poster for the International Khaayam Millennium Conference at Nebrija University in Spain.

RM/MMS/YAW