HAMRAHE AVAL, MCI, Shines in Zanjan Province: ICT Minister

The operation ceremony of national information network projects of Zanjan Province was held at the venue of Administrative Council of this province on Monday Feb. 8 in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information technology (ICT), governor general and Friday prayers leader of Zanjan province, representatives of this province in Parliament as well as some local officials.

In the inaugural ceremony of national information network projects, Eng. Azari Jahromi seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the officials at Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) who managed to take a giant stride in the field of offering quality services to the noble people of this province.

The share of Hamrahe Aval (MCI) in the development of communications network in this province is very high, he said, adding, “Hamrahe Aval shone excellently in this province. with focusing on Phase 8 of mobile network development and also commitment to the implementation of USO projects, Hamrahe Aval plays a leading role in expansion of communication justice in the nationwide.”

Concurrent with the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, 116 new BTS sites were put into operation in 132 villages of this province, so that 25,000 households were put under the coverage of high-speed internet services of Hamrahe Aval, ICT minister added.

He went on to say that these projects were inaugurated symbolically at the village of “Ahar Meshkin”, “Peri” and “Loghaei” villages of this province.