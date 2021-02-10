Hamed Amiri wins gold at Para Athletics Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hamed Amiri won a gold medal on opening day of the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Wednesday.

He seized the gold at the javelin throw with a 30.96 meters effort at the F54 class.

The Iranian thrower defeated Rio 2016 champion Manolis Stefanoudakis of Greece, whom he beat for gold in the last World Championships.

Slovakian Para athlete came third.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Para athletes Saman Pakbaz and Vahid Alinajimi claimed a silver and a bronze medal, respectively.

In the Men's Shot Put - F12, Pakbaz won a silver with a throw of 14.96 meters.

Uzbekistan’s Para athlete won gold with 15.92 meters and Belarusian thrower came third with 13.22 meters.

Alinajimi also took a bronze medal in the 100 meters with a time of 11.14 seconds in the T/F12.

Algerian Para athlete seized the gold with 10.61 seconds and Uzbek sprinter won the silver with 11.09.

The competition, which has brought more than 600 Para athletes from 63 countries together in Dubai, serves as the one of the seven qualifying Para Athletics events for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.