Iran wins two more gold medals at Para Athletics Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Mahdi Moradi and Mahdi Olad from Iran won two more gold medals at the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Friday.

Moradi claimed a gold medal at the Men’s Long Jump T/F13 with 6.57 meters.

Kazakhstan’s athlete won the silver medal with 6.44 meters and bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei’s competitor with 5.88 meters.

Olad also claimed a gold medal at the Men's Discus Throw F11 with a 39.06 meters throw on Day 3.

Russian thrower took the silver medal with 35.06 meters and Uzbekistan’s athlete seized a bronze, throwing 31.85 meters.

Iranian Para athletes had won nine medals in the past two days.

On Wednesday, Hamed Amiri, Saman Pakbaz and Vahid Alinajimi claimed a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in the Javelin - F54, Shot Put - F12 and 100m - T13, respectively.

On Thursday, Mahdi Olad and Behzad Azizi claimed two gold medals in Men’s Shot Put F11 and Javelin F12/13.

Hamed Amiri seized a silver medal at the Men Discus F54/55 and Alireza Sadeghian also took a silver in the Men’s 100m T38

Masoud Heydari claimed a bronze at Javelin F12/13. Alinajimi took a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m.

The competition, which has brought a total of 471 Para athletes from 52 countries together in Dubai, serves as the one of the seven qualifying Para Athletics events for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.