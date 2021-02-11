Iran’s medal tally reaches nine at Para Athletics Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iranian Para athletes claimed two gold, two silver and two bronze medals on Day 2 of the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Thursday.

Mahdi Olad claimed a gold medal in Men’s Shot Put F11 with 13.89 meters throw.

Russian thrower came second, throwing 12.57 meters and the bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s athlete who threw 12.24 meters.

Behzad Azizi also won a gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F12/13 with 64.37 meters throw. Lithuanian athlete seized silver medal with 48.45 meters and Iranian thrower Masoud Heydari seized the bronze with 44.30 meters.

Iran’s Vahid Alinajimi took a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m with a time of 50.41 seconds. Algerian runner won the gold medal with 47.91 seconds and silver medal went to Turkish competitor with 49.53 seconds.

Hamed Amiri, who had won a gold medal in javelin on Day 1, seized a silver medal at the Men Discus F54/55.

Alireza Sadeghian also took a silver medal in the Men’s 100m T38 after running 11.66 seconds. French and Thailand sprinters come first and third, respectively.

On Wednesday, Saman Pakbaz and Vahid Alinajimi had claimed a silver and a bronze medal in the Men's Shot Put - F12 and T/F12, respectively.

The competition, which has brought a total of 471 Para athletes from 52 countries together in Dubai, serves as the one of the seven qualifying Para Athletics events for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.