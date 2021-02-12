“Sun Children” selected for 2021 Oscars foreign-film shortlist

TEHRAN – Iranian director Majid Majidi’s child labor drama “Sun Children” is among the 15 movies shortlisted in the foreign-language film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

“Another Round” by Thomas Vinterberg from Denmark, “Better Days” by Derek Tsang from Hong Kong, “Charlatan” by Agnieszka Holland from Czech and “Collective” by Alexander Nanau from Romania are also seen on the shortlist.

The shortlist also includes “I’m No Longer Here” by Fernando Frias from Mexico, “Hope” by Maria Sødahl from Norway, “The Mole Agent” by Maite Alberdi from Chile, “Two of Us” by Filippo Meneghetti from France and “A Sun” by Chung Mong-hong from Taiwan.

“Sun Children” tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February 2020, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.

Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film’s star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

The 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan also awarded Majidi as best director and Zamani as best actor.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for nine categories for the upcoming Oscars.

The shortlist voting concluded on February 5, and the remaining films will move on to the official phase one voting, which will take place on March 5 to 9. The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, with the show scheduled to take place on April 25.

Photo: “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi.

RM/MMS/YAW



