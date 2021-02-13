IMIDRO to inaugurate mining development projects worth over $355m soon

TEHRAN- The head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that the organization will inaugurate 23 development projects in mines and mining industries soon.

Vajihollah Jafari said these projects worth over $355 million will create direct jobs for 1,053 persons, and indirect jobs for 2,655 persons.

Saying that the mentioned projects will be put into operation in Kerman, Isfahan, East Azarbaijan, and Hormozgan provinces, the official said that of the 23 projects, 13 are conducted by the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICIC).

This month last year, the previous head of IMIDRO, which is the country’s major state-owned holding active in the mining sector, announced the organization’s top 10 targets to be followed up through some programs for domestic production of parts and equipment used in the mining sector as well as indigenizing required technology of this sector.

Elaborating on the mentioned objectives in a meeting of the IMIDRO’s Indigenizing Committee in early February 2020, Khodadad Gharibpour said achieving the technology required in designing and establishing the production lines with the aim of boosting productivity, reducing foreign currency expenditures, and promoting employment are the major aims pursued by the “domestic production” strategy.

The official stressed that befitting from domestic capabilities and potential in manufacturing of parts, equipment, and machinery, as well as the production of raw materials, is a necessity for the country in the current condition.

Increasing the profit-making status of the enterprises through reducing the production costs is another major objective of the domestic production approach, he added and said that benefitting from domestic technical knowledge and creating a platform on which the enterprises active in the mining sector can exchange their experiences in this due is the other important target.

Supporting innovative ideas, creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers, stable supply of the mining industries’ requirements, and reducing the existing risks were named as the other targets by the official.

Stressing his organization’s facilitating approach, Gharibpour said, “Our mission is to expand mining exploration through more cooperation with the private sector, supporting the knowledge-based companies, and achieving the technical knowledge for completing the production chain.”

IMIDRO’s strong will for materializing the domestic production target bore fruit as the organization has recently announced that the domestic production and indigenizing technology in the mining sector has saved Iran nearly $1 billion during the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20, 2020).

