10-month exports to Arab partners exceed $10.7b

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s exports to its Arab trade partners in the region reached $10.705 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-January 19, 2021), Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, said.

According to Piltan, the value of Iran’s total non-oil exports during the mentioned 10 months stood at about $28 billion, IRNA reported.

The country’s major Arab trade partners in the said period include Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria, and Bahrain.

Among Iran’s top trade partners, Iraq was ranked the second export destination with about $6.3 billion worth of goods exported to the country, followed by UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait which were ranked second, 7th, 10th, and 12th, respectively.

Other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen (from the Persian Gulf region) and Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon (from West Asia) were not included in the list of the top 20 Iranian export destinations during the period under review, the official said.

Iran’s trade data also show that during the first 10 months of the current year, about $16.646 billion worth of commodities were exported to 15 neighboring countries, of which about $10.705 billion were exported to the Arab neighbors.

Iran's top three non-oil export destinations during this period were China, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Saudi Arabia was still the last in the list of the neighboring trade partners with zero trade exchange.

The total value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first 10 months of the current year reached $58.7 billion, according to Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi.

In the mentioned 10 months, Iran imported $30.639 billion worth of goods, while the exports stood at $28.63 billion.

EF/MA