ICRO music video airs Leader’s views for Japanese people  

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has produced a music video airing the views of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with Japanese subtitles.

The video entitled “Through the Eyes of Iran’s Leader” reflects the Leader’s views on the importance of book, reading and environment and science, and the nature of countries, the ICRO announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Aspects of development and achievements of the country in social, economic, cultural and scientific fields have also been portrayed.

Following the June 2019 meeting of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran, Japanese people have shown an interest in learning more about the Leader, the ICRO said.

“More music videos have also been produced to raise people’s knowledge of the Leader’s views on various topics across the world,” the organization noted.

Abe met Ayatollah Khamenei to pass him on a message from Donald Trump, former U.S. president.

The Leader dismissed Trump as a person not worthy of a response or a message, stressing that negotiations with Washington cannot help solve any problem.

“We have no doubts about your (Japan’s) goodwill and seriousness, but regarding what you quoted from the U.S. president, I personally do not consider Trump worthy of exchanging any messages with, and do not have and will not have any response for him,” the Leader told Abe.

The ICRO has many publications in various languages about the Leader.

Earlier in May 2020, the organization published the second volume of the Thai version of “A 250-Year-Old Person”, a book containing a collection of speeches and writings of Ayatollah Khamenei about the household of Prophet Muhammad (S) in Bangkok. The first volume of the book was published in 2019.

Earlier in September 2019, Eslamica, a publishing house based in the German city of Bremen, released the book under the title of “Der 250-Jährige Mensch” in collaboration with the ICRO.

An English version of “A 250-Year-Old Person” has previously been published by Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly.

Photo: A scene from the ICRO music video on Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

