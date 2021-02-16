Crafts marketspace opens in troglodyte cliff dwellings of Kandovan

TEHRAN – A permanent handicrafts exhibit and marketplace has been constructed on the premises of Kandovan’s troglodyte cliff dwellings in northwest Iran.

Construction of a handicrafts center has finished in Kandovan to become an integrated venue for craftspeople who were selling arts in frequent booths and stalls across the historical village, CHTN quoted Ahad Nemati, the director of the ancient site, as saying on Tuesday.

The marketplace has been designed and built following local regulations and standards including the architectural map of the ancient site, the official said.

Situated near the city of Osku in East Azarbaijan province, Kandovan is filled with scenic troglodyte homes in the shape of stony ice-cream cones that are still inhabited.

As to its shape and appearance, Kandovan is highly reminiscent of Turkey’s Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage site that features dwellings, troglodyte villages, and underground towns with traces to human habitat dating back to the 4th century.

There is also some well-equipped lodgings that travelers who opt for an overnight stay may use to experience the magic of the place in peace and quiet. Adjacent to the hillside residents are also storage barns and other fellow settlements.

AFM/