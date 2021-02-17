Nasrallah: 'Israel will see things it hasn't seen since its inception'

Hezbollah’s secretary-general has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any Israeli act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of a number of top Hezbollah commanders, including Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Syria in February 2008.

Nasrallah insisted that Hezbollah does not seek a military confrontation but it will display a resistance much stronger than ever before if it is pushed into one.

“Israel has never committed itself to international law, [the regime has] destroyed cities and killed civilians in all its wars,” the Hezbollah chief said in the televised speech.

“We are not looking for a confrontation but we do not forget the blood of our martyrs,” he underlined. “If a confrontation happens we will respond to it; if you attack our cities we will attack yours; if you target our villages, we will bomb your settlements.”

Referring to Israeli combat drills that took place along the Lebanese border earlier this month, Nasrallah warned the occupying regime against intimidation and said the combat drills would be a dangerous game for the Israelis and would bring about undesirable consequences.

“Should war erupt, Israelis will see events they haven’t witness since 1948. So, stop playing with fire. We are in the Resistance era,” Nasrallah said, in reference to the illegal creation of the regime on occupied Palestinian territory in 1948.

During the televised speech, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement hailed as a "positive step” Washington’s announcement to stop its support for the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Nasrallah said the U.S. decision came as a result of the “steadfastness of the Yemenis” as the Yemeni forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees are in an advanced position on all fronts.