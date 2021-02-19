Alireza Jahanbakhsh available for Crystal Palace match

TEHRAN – Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is available for the match against Crystal palace, Brighton coach Graham Potter said.

Potter is hoping Alireza Jahanbakhsh can return to the squad after missing the last nine games due to a hamstring injury.

Jahanbakhsh has not featured since the FA Cup third round against Newport last month due to injury.

The match will be held at the Amex Stadium Monday night.

“Ali just needed a bit more time coming back from his injury, but he will be available for the squad on Monday night,” Potter said.

Brighton are currently 16th after last week’s goalless home draw against Aston Villa and will bid to extend their six-game unbeaten league run against derby rivals Crystal Palace.