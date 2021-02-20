Iran’s largest beach park to be built in Kish

TEHRAN – The country’s largest beach park is planned to be established in the Persian Gulf island of Kish, southern Iran.

Hundreds of hectares of coastal lands on Kish Island have been ratified to be turned into a beach park, which would be the largest of its kind in the country, the CEO of Kish Civil, Water, and Urban Services Abolfazl Tayyebi said on Saturday.

One of [public] benefits from the implementation of this project is that some 388,000 square meters of valuable beaches will not be ceded to the private sector, the official added.

In many cities and countries of the world, nowadays, most of the beaches are owned by individuals and the private sector, and due to construction near the sea, they are out of reach of people and tourists, the official explained.

With such a project and establishing facilities for the public on the island’s coastline, no one could encroach on this precious treasure that belongs to all Iranians, he noted.

Amongst the Persian Gulf islands, Kish is the more luxurious and developed. Except for its unique nature such as waters and shallow beaches, the tourist attractions of this charming island are due to its rich historical background as well as kind and hospitable people.

About one million foreign and domestic tourists travel to the island every year and it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iran as it has magnificent attractions such as Kariz Underground City, Harireh Ancient City, Greek Ship, and Grand Recreational Pier to name a few.

