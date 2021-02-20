Iraqi travelers worsen pandemic in Khuzestan: governor general

TEHRAN – Iraqi nationals visiting Iran have worsened the coronavirus pandemic in the southwestern Khuzestan province, IRNA quoted the province’s governor general as saying on Saturday.

More than 300 Iraqi nationals cross Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh borders on a daily basis, Qassem Soleimani-Dashtaki said, adding that the issue has contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

“For the time being, any entrance and exit via the two borders is forbidden for a week. Travelers are accommodated at a temporary center and are tested for the virus. We have taken strict measures for other individuals and communities which is forecast to be effective in the short term.”

Eleven cities of the province are in the “high alert” situation.

On February 13, President Hassan Rouhani emphasized the necessity for people to follow health protocols, as a new wave of coronavirus may hit the country within the next two months.

He called on the people to observe the hygiene principles, insisting that anyone who enters the country should undergo the COVID-19 test. “We should all join hands to prevent the fourth wave of the outbreak,” he asserted.

New cases and mortalities

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 922 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 1,566,081. She added that 1,337,877 patients have so far recovered, but 3,677 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, 68 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 59,409, she added.

So far, 10,387,561 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

Lari noted that currently, 10 cities are at high-risk “red” zones, 217 cities in low-risk “yellow” zones.

