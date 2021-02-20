Iran’s Zob Ahan part ways with Milic Curcic

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Zob Ahan parted company with Serbian coach Milic Curcic on Saturday.

The 40-year-old coach was named as Zob Ahan coach in February 2020 and assisted head coach Rahman Rezaei in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Curcic was appointed as Zob Ahan interim coach after the Iranian top-flight club sacked Rezaei following the poor results.

Last week, the Isfahan based football club reached an agreement with Mojtaba Hosseini.

On Saturday, Zob Ahan announced that they have parted ways with the Serbian coach.