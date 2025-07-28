TACI and foreign ministry explore ways to ease foreign arrivals by personal vehicles

TEHRAN - Implementation of a plan to allow foreign passenger cars to enter Iran through a customs clearance issued by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) (Carnet de Passage) will lead to the development of tourism, said TACI Head Mohammad-Hossein Soufi.

Speaking at a joint gathering of TACI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Sunday, Soufi introduced the history and remarkable activities of TACI and explained the club's pivotal role in developing land tourism and countering the Iranophobia phenomenon, IRNA reported.

On importance of skilled presence of Iran in international tourism fairs, he pointed to the challenges such as obtaining visas for activists and executive groups and asked Foreign Ministry to accelerate the process.

Soufi also mentioned the recent achievements of TACI in holding the international events, including the Camper and Caravan Family Rally during Nowruz holidays, hosting the International Silk Road Rallies, and holding the Polish Motorcycle Rally, as successful examples with international outcomes.

Also, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Rasoul Heydari appreciated TACI influential activities and emphasized the role of this international body in boosting tourism with private vehicles.

He declared Foreign Ministry’s readiness for any support and cooperation in boosting this field.

Heydari stated: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while confirming and emphasizing the need to implement the plan proposed by TACI to facilitate the temporary entry and movement of personal vehicles of foreign passengers and tourists into the country through the Carnet du Passage or customs clearance issued by the club, announced its firm support for this plan; a plan that was mentioned as one of the key requirements for the prosperity of inbound tourism.” He continued that the synergy and strategic interaction between TACI and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will promise new horizons in the development of international tourism and the wider introduction of Iran's unique capacities to the world.

KD

