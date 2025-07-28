Nine historical artifacts seized near Tehran

TEHRAN – On Saturday evening, authorities discovered and confiscated nine earthen vessels dating back to the pre-Islamic and early Islamic periods in the old neighborhood of Jilard, Damavand, near Tehran.

Ali Afzali, head of Damavand’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Office, announced the seizure and said one illegal excavator was arrested during the operation.

The seizure was conducted in cooperation with the Gilavand police station and the protection unit of the cultural heritage department.

Afzali said officers obtained a judicial warrant and carried out a surprise operation that led to the arrest and recovery of the historical items.

He added that Damavand, due to its long and valuable historical background, contains many sites, mounds, and buildings spanning from prehistoric to Islamic periods, underscoring the importance of safeguarding these cultural assets.

AM