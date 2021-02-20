Rasoul Khtibi named Tractor coach

TEHRAN – Rasoul Khatibi was named as new head coach of Tractor football team on Saturday.

The 42-year-old coach left Aluminum Arak by mutual consent to take charge of his former club.

Khatibi started his footballing career in 1996 and also headed the team in 2014-15.

He replaced Masoud Shojaei, who was appointed as Tractor interim coach after Alireza Mansourian’s dismissal, in the Tabriz based football club.

No contract’s details have been revealed.

Tractor are one of four teams representing Iran in the 2021 AFC Champions League.