Tehran to host online intl. congress on social work

TEHRAN – The 3rd international social work congress and the 35th national social work conference will be held virtually in Tehran on March 8.

National social work conference is held annually on the occasion of national social work day, observed on March 20, which is concurrent with international social work day, Mehr quoted Seyed Hasan Mousavi-Chalak, the head of the Iran Association of Social Workers, as saying on Sunday.

Every year, World Social Work Day is celebrated on the third Tuesday of March, and events are organized throughout the month of March, which is the key day in the year that social workers worldwide stand together to celebrate the achievements of the profession and take the theme message into their communities, workplaces and to their governments to raise awareness of the social work contributions and need for further action.

This year, it is celebrated on March 16, focusing on social work, monitoring and solidarity.

The conference is organized in partnership with the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW), the International Association, social work universities, and the IFSW federation in the Asia-Pacific region, Mousavi-Chalak noted.

“Social workers can play an effective role in social monitoring due to the variety of topics, information, and target groups, and we believe that social monitoring will be an opportunity for better social planning and policy-making to improve the quality of services and timely actions. At the same time, it can help to pay more attention to social solidarity, which is a serious need of the international community and our country,” he explained.

World Social Work Day

World Social Work Day is celebrated on March 16. It is the key day in the year that social workers worldwide stand together to advance our common message globally. This year, the 2021 World Social Work Day highlights Ubuntu: I am Because We Are. This is the first theme of 2020 to 2030 Global Agenda for Social Work and Social Development.

Ubuntu: ‘I am because we are’ is a concept and philosophy that resonates with the social work perspective of the interconnectedness of all peoples and their environments. It speaks to the need for global solidarity and also highlights indigenous knowledge and wisdom.

