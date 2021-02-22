Archaeologists to restore ancient cemetery in Shiraz

TEHRAN – A team of archaeologists and cultural heritage experts will restore an ancient cemetery in Shiraz, southern Iran.

“The 1200-year-old cemetery of Dar ol-Salam, which is one of the historical treasures of Shiraz, will undergo some rehabilitation works in near future,” a member of Shiraz City Council said on Monday.

Moreover, historical structures including two old churches, a fire temple, and a synagogue are also scheduled to go under restoration, Seyyed Ahmadreza Dastgheib said.

A budget of 28 billion rials ($667,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the restoration projects, the official added.

Dar ol-Salam cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the world, which dates back to the Islamic era, however, some archeologists believe that it belongs to the pre-Islamic era.

There are several graves of scientists, mystics, literati, and clergymen from different historical eras in the cemetery.

The old gravestones are carved with different styles of calligraphy such as nas’taliq, naskh, and tholth, and images of scissors, combs, mirrors, and work tools are engraved on some other graves.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in Fars province has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

The UNESCO-registered Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, whose magnificent ruins rest at the foot of Kuh-e Rahmat (Mountain of Mercy), was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. It is situated 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province.

Shiraz is also home to some magnificent historical gardens such as Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, which are top tourism destinations both for domestic and international sightseers.

UNESCO describes the Persian Garden as an idea that combines natural elements with manmade components to materialize the concept of Eden or Paradise on Earth.

ABU/AFM