Moazzenzadeh Ardebili’s ancestral house to be turned into museum

TEHRAN – The ancestral house of Moazzenzadeh Ardebili’s family, who are known as icons of Islamic eulogy, and azan (adhan), the Muslim call to prayer, is set to be turned into a museum in Ardebil, northwest Iran.

“Having a formal permission from the Urban Regeneration Corporation of IRAN, it has been arranged to turn Moazzenzadeh Ardebili’s ancestral house in Ardebil into a museum…. and to make it available to [open to] the public,” ISNA quoted the deputy speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Ali Nikzad, as saying on Monday.

“According to recent consultations, three billion toman (some $714,000 at the official exchange rate of 4,200 toman per dollar) of credit is to be allocated to acquire and revive this residential house.”

The late Salim Moazzenzadeh Ardebili was the last iconic eulogist of the family, who resided in the house. Known as the king of eulogists in Iran, he passed away in 2016.

Salim was born in 1936 in Ardebil. He used to perform most of his eulogies in the Azeri language. However, he had a good command of the Persian and Arabic languages as well.

His father, Sheikh Abdolkarim, was one of the first who performed azan on Iran’s national radio program, while the azan by Salim’s brother, Rahim, was considered to be Iran’s most popular. Salim’s son, Vadud, is also a vocalist and an artist.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

