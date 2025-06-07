Iran’s monthly GDP grows 0.9%, driven by non-oil sectors

TEHRAN - Iran’s economy grew by 0.9 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year Farvardin (March 21 – April 21), according to a new report from the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center.

As reported by Mehr News Agency, the center released its latest estimate of monthly GDP growth in the absence of timely official data from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The estimates are based on national monthly data and calculated using a continuous growth method aligned with national accounts.

As reported, the country’s GDP grew by 0.8 percent in the mentioned month excluding oil.

The agriculture sector saw a 7.0 percent year-on-year decline in value added, mainly driven by lower production of crops, fruits, and livestock.

The Ministry of Agriculture attributes this drop to reduced rainfall and ongoing drought conditions in April.

The sector's negative contribution to overall economic growth was estimated at minus 0.85 percentage points.

According to the figures previously published by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the country’s economy grew by three percent in the last Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20, 2025), driven primarily by gains in the industry and mining sector.

The industry and mining sector recorded a 3.4 percent increase, with oil and gas extraction expanding by 6.2 percent. The GDP at constant 2021 prices reached 10.026 quadrillion rials, or around $200.5 billion using an exchange rate of 500,000 rials per dollar, up from 9.73 quadrillion rials, or $194.6 billion, a year earlier.

Excluding oil, the GDP reached 7.614 quadrillion rials, or $152.3 billion, marking a 2.1 percent rise compared to 7.458 quadrillion rials, or $149.2 billion, the previous year. Growth in the agriculture sector was reported at 3.2 percent. Other components of the industry and mining group included a 0.5 percent rise in other mining activities, 1.6 percent growth in manufacturing, 0.5 percent in gas distribution, 2.4 percent in water and electricity supply, and 0.5 percent in construction. The services sector expanded by 2.5 percent year-on-year.

The data points to a moderate economic recovery, with oil exports providing the strongest boost, while gains in non-oil sectors were more subdued.

