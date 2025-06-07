Iran’s Siahi takes bronze in 2025 Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

TEHRAN - Siavash Siahi Kolankouh of Iran claimed a bronze medal in the 12th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Saturday.

Siahi Kolankouh rounded out the podium on rings with a 14.133 for bronze at the Jecheon Gymnasium in South Korea.

China’s Lan Xingyu and Yang Haonan dominated the event, taking gold and silver with 14.933 and 14.233, respectively.

Iran has sent five gymnasts to the event.