Iran’s Olfati makes history at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Mahdi Olfati of Iran won a gold medal at the 12th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held on Sunday at Jecheon Gymnasium in South Korea.

This achievement marks Iran’s first-ever gold in the history of men’s vault.

Olfati secured the gold with a score of 14.5.

China's Huang Mingqi (14.4) took silver, while two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines claimed bronze with a score of 14.333.

On Saturday, Iran's Siavash Siahi Kolankouh had won a bronze medal on rings.

Iran sent a team of five gymnasts to the event.