Iran’s Olfati makes history at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
June 8, 2025 - 13:2
TEHRAN – Mahdi Olfati of Iran won a gold medal at the 12th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held on Sunday at Jecheon Gymnasium in South Korea.
This achievement marks Iran’s first-ever gold in the history of men’s vault.
Olfati secured the gold with a score of 14.5.
China's Huang Mingqi (14.4) took silver, while two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines claimed bronze with a score of 14.333.
On Saturday, Iran's Siavash Siahi Kolankouh had won a bronze medal on rings.
Iran sent a team of five gymnasts to the event.
Leave a Comment